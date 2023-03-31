After the success of ‘RRR’ internationally, it is the turn of yet another Tollywood movie to get noticed on foreign shores.

In contrast to the big-ticket SS Rajamouli directorial, ‘Balagam’ (titled ‘The Group’ in the U.S.) is a relatively low-budget movie, but it did win two awards at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards (LACA) for March 2023.

Produced by Harshith and Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banners, ‘Balagam’ was awarded for best feature film and cinematography (Acharya Venu). The certificates were presented to the film’s director, Venu Yeldandi.

Take a look:

So here is some great news from #TeamBalagam Inka, #Balagam ki awardlu occhudu shuru annattey… Two awards at the Los Angels Cinematography Awards #LACA Best cinematography – @dopvenu

Best Feature Film – @VenuYeldandi9 Thank you all for rooting and hooting for US❤️ pic.twitter.com/ALCq8lOoaF — Sailu Priyadarshi #Balagam (@priyadarshi_i) March 30, 2023

The movie starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram was a surprise hit. Interestingly, Megastar Chiranjeevi and several other Tollywood stalwarts, who had seen the movie, predicted that ‘Balagam’ would win awards and they have been proved right.

