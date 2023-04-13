Staying in the public eye often becomes traumatic for various celebrities, and singing sensation Ariana Grande recently addressed the same. The singer revealed how she was body shamed for putting on some weight and revealed that she is leading a healthier lifestyle now. Following the singer addressing the trolls, Bella Hadid came in her support and slammed those commenting on Grande’s body change.

Ariana has always been in the headlines ever since she began her career as an actor. From the singer’s dating life to the 2017 bombing incident, she has been grabbing headlines for all.

As Ariana Grande became a target of body-shaming trolls, she took to her TikTok handle to address the same in the nicest way possible. In a clip, she said, “I just want to address your concerns about my body… what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.” She continued to reveal that the body trolls were comparing her to was not a healthy one.

As the clip grabbed a lot of attention online, Bella Hadid supported and reshared the video on Instagram. The supermodel added a lengthy caption to Ariana Grande’s video and mentioned how people do not pay attention to what celebs go through. She wrote, “You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes.”

Bella Hadid asked people to give out a helping hand instead of judging those in need and continued, “There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft, especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through. Instagram is not real, and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best.” In concluding her note in support of Ariana, Bella wrote, “It’s so much cooler to be kind. Love you, guys. And love you, Ari. This is so important, I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you.”

