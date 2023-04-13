Tom Holland and Zendaya have been having the best time in their life and their relationship. The couple is generally very private about their life but in a rare incident, the Euphoria star gave the fans some interesting detail about the house they share together. Also, she revealed how Holland is at home as a boyfriend. Scroll below to know in detail.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya met each for the first time on the sets of Spider-Man Homecoming. The couple allegedly started dating one another after that. They became official in 2021 and since then their fans just can’t have enough of them. Fans apparently hail them as the most fuss-free couples and most adorable too.

Zendaya gave a rare but interesting glimpse into her Tom’s life inside their newly-shared place, as per Cinemabland. They are setting up their place in Holland’s $3 million London home. The report states that Tom and Zendaya’s love nest are thinking of doing a $311,000 renovation and the residence will have a gym, a movie theatre, and a man cave. The mansion costs £3 million which is around Rs 30.7 crores. It is situated in the countryside and has six bedrooms.

According to the report, the news of Tom purchasing the Richmond South West London Mansion came out in January. The idea for it was that Zendaya and the actor will settle down there; where Tom grew up. However, Zendaya already owns a house worth $4 million in LA, yet they planned to settle in London at his birthplace, which is just heart-melting and makes us go Aww!

In a recent interview with The Sun, Zendeya revealed that she sometimes gets confused about Tom’s British slang. But she also mentioned how good the actor is in the kitchen. She shared, “He is really good in the kitchen, which is fortunate as I am really accident-prone. We learnt early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time, we are both control freaks, so we can’t be in there together.” Honestly, who doesn’t love a boyfriend who is GOOD in the kitchen?

