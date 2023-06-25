Kate Winslet and the late actor Alan Rickman worked together in the film Sense and Sensibility, but the former thought that the senior actor did not like her that much. The Titanic star once revealed how terrified she was about her first meeting with the Harry Potter actor. Besides, Alan and Kate had a stellar cast of Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and others, but Kate was merely 19 years old at that time and was not that famous as well. Scroll below to get the deets.

The film was released in 1995, and just two years after that, Kate’s life changed when her Titanic hit the theatres [no pun intended] and catapulted her into fame along with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and there was no looking back for her since then. Not only did she open up about being cautious about the late actor in her interviews, as per Rickman, she even explained it in her journal.

Years after the movie came out, in an interview with the Evening Standard, Kate Winslet opened up about her experience of meeting with Alan Rickman for the first time. She said, “Alan is such a gentleman, but when I first met him, I was absolutely terrified. I was 19, and he’s got that voice. I remember thinking, ‘I’m going to die; he thinks I’m rubbish, why am I here?”

Kate Winslet mentioned in her journal how Alan Rickman, without mincing his words, criticised Emma Thompson during the filming of the movie but all in good spirits, which was later on shared by Rickman. He said, “I remember he said to Emma once, ‘Emma, try not to look so old’. That was a little shattering for her, but she knew to translate that as ‘don’t be so knowing’. Mine was, ‘Alan, be more subtle, do more’, which we worked out that he meant to do more of the subtle stuff.”

Kate Winslet’s first experience of working with Alan Rickman might have been terrifying in her words, but the duo reunited once again in 2014 for the film A Little Chaos which was directed by Rickman himself, and that was a completely different experience for the two.

