There have been many instances in Hollywood when a deserving role went to another star and they ended up losing the chance of winning the coveted Academy Award. One similar incident happened when Nicole Kidman refused the 2008 Oscar-winning movie The Reader and the role ultimately went to Kate Winslet. And, guess what, the latter picked up the Best Actress Oscar for the same. Regret much?

For the unversed, The Reader scored five nominations at the 2009 Academy Awards. Nicole Kidman might have lost an opportunity to win the Oscar at the time but she had her own reasons. Scroll down to read the details.

According to Fandom Wire, Nicole Kidman, while promoting her movie Grace of Monaco in 2014, opened up about why she gave it a miss to Stephen Daldry’s romantic drama The Reader. The actress revealed that she was pregnant with her first biological child when the movie was offered and the unborn child would have been harmed because of the way she acts. “The way I work, it would penetrate my baby. I got pregnant and I was meant to do The Reader. And they said, “Oh can you still do it?” But I cannot work pregnant,” revealed Kidman.

The former wife of Tom Cruise, speaking at a film festival, added, “I know now what I probably didn’t know in my 20s. I would absolutely know now that I would always choose the sanctity and sacredness of my family, and if that was ever in jeopardy, no question.”

Kate Winslet, on the other hand, once spoke about The Reader sharing that she came across the book on which the film was based on years ago when she was pregnant with her son. “The role, the character, the novel first came to my attention six years ago, when I was pregnant with our son Joe.”

The Titanic star added, “I was absolutely gripped and compelled and ultimately devastated by the novel and immediately thought, ‘Oh, well, somebody must be making this into a movie. I wonder who’s going to play Hanna Schmitz?’”

