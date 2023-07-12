No mission is impossible when Tom Cruise is asked to do any task. While the actor has always performed his action scenes, there was a time when he desperately wanted to do a s*x scene with his then-wife Nicole Kidman. For the scene, the director asked him to use a body double for the scene, but the actor was confident enough to do the scene all by himself because when the script asks ‘Tom f*cks’, then T*mmy fucks’. Read on to find out what happened next!

In 1999, Tom and Nicole were featured in Eyes Wide Shut, which was controversial for its strong s*xual content that led some people almost to call it soft-core p*rnography. The movie was directed, produced, and co-written by Stanley Kubrick and received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences.

According to a report by Hard Drive, Tom Cruise was promoting the movie and talked about how he did all his own s*x for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. At the event, Cruise’s then-wife and co-star in the film, Nicole Kidman, also revealed her side of the film. “Yes, Tom did his own s*x, but I didn’t,” said the actress. She revealed, “I wasn’t even there. Kubrick pulled me aside and told me Tom was insisting on filming the s*x scene for real, so I went home for the day, and they modelled a fake me for him to go to town on.”

While Tom Cruise insisted on filming the s*x scene for real, it was too much for Kidman. She added that having s*x with the Mission Impossible actor was dangerous and left the scene to the professionals. “I admire people who can do their stunts, but s*x with Tom Cruise seemed a little too dangerous to be worth it. I left that scene up to the professionals,” said the actress.

With all that, Cruise will be seen doing what he does best in the upcoming Mission Impossible 7 movie. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

