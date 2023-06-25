Nicole Kidman is unparalleled when it comes to acting. Over the years, she has executed several roles that have impacted her fans in the truest way possible. While all her movies and shows are exceptionally good, her performance in The Paperboy stands out for how disturbing it is. The actress truly challenged herself to deliver the best outcome, and it shows. But during the process, she was left bruised by John Cusack during their s*x scene, and it was not easy on the eyes. Scroll on to learn more.

The Paperboy is a crime drama that features Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, David Oyelowo, and Macy Gray apart from Nicole and John. The story revolves around Miami reporter who investigates a murder case and an inmate serving a death sentence.

In the film, Nicole Kidman performed love scenes with Zac Efron and John Cusack. While the former’s intimate scene was softer in nature, it was quite rough with the latter. So much so that the actress was left bruised by the end. While talking to the director Lee Daniels during a segment in Interview Magazine, they talked about the scene in detail. The filmmaker said, “What kills me is that you don’t complain. I remember the love scene you did with John Cusack. I said, ‘John, you’re hurting her.’ You were bent over the washer and dryer. I said, ‘Nicole, are you OK?’ And you said, ‘I’m fine.’ But it was clear that he was throwing you around the f*cking room like a mop. And the next day, you came to set bruised.”

John Cusack also weighed in during his conversation with Sun.co.uk, and talked about Nicole Kidman. He said, “There’s a lot more s*x in there that was cut out, believe me. I was afraid I was hurting her, but she was more fearless than me. We shot the rough sex scene on day one, and I barely knew her. Next day, Nic showed up with bruises all over her legs.”

Coming back to Nicole, she replied to director Lee Daniels and said, “I want him to feel free. Actors have to protect each other in a way. The idea of humiliating another actor or being humiliated myself is devastating. So that’s why, if he’s a little rougher than he knows he’s being, the last thing I want to say is, ‘Oh my gosh, you hurt me.’ Most actors are like that. We all go, ‘No, no. I’m fine. Don’t worry about it.’ Because that’s how you release into things and find stuff.”

Let us know what you think about Nicole Kidman’s response, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

