Singer and songwriter Rita Ora, way back in 2014 made headlines for the wrong reasons when she got on the stage of MTV Awards and ripped Zac Efron’s shirt after he won the prize in the ‘Best Shirtless Performance’ category. Ora soon faced the heat from the Internet as she was accused of male objectification and s*xism. Scroll down to read the details.

For the unversed, Zac Efron won the coveted MTV Award trophy after he was pitted against Sam Claflin, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chris Hemsworth. Efron bagged the award for his movie That Awkward Moment which is a 2014 comedy flick. Interestingly, the actor again won the same award in 2015 for the movie Neighbors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the Rita Ora controversy, as per Animated Times, the singer taking off Zac Efron’s shirt on the big stage of MTV Awards sparked a debate on the Internet as to what would have happened if a man had done the same with a woman with just her bra on. Many at the time claimed it was a publicity stunt which Rita Ora denied adamantly. In an interview, the British songstress said, “Kind of like somebody in my mind spoke to me and said, ‘You better go rip that shirt off!’” Zac Efron, after the incident was too asked if he knew Ora was going to rip his shirt off. To this the actor stated, “No I did not [know] honest to God.”

Take a look:

Who remembers when @RitaOra literally sexually assaulted Zac Efron on live TV and got away with it? Imagine it was Zac Efron that ripped open her shirt unplanned? He’d be straight up the nick. pic.twitter.com/3evlbkmxo4 — 🅼🅰🆃🆃 (@MattsBigMouth) July 23, 2021

Hump day reminder of Rita Ora’s greatest accomplishment: Taking off Zac Efron’s shirt. pic.twitter.com/c2PBBrTUlm — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 16, 2014

The Baywatch star continued, “I had no idea. I had some sort of terrible speech planned, I was having a mild heart attack up there and Rita, bless her heart saved me.”

Efron added, “She’s really cool man, I said, ‘Thank you so much’. She was like, ‘Really?’ I said: ‘Yeah you saved me from a pretty embarrassing speech.’”

At the event, Zac Efron was seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and black pants but as soon as he commenced his speech, Rita Ora popped out of nowhere and ripped open his shirt.

Ironically, one of the tweets of Zac Efron at the time even read, “If I beat Thor- I’m accepting the award shirtless on stage.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Victoria Beckham Compared David Beckham’s ’25 Feet Tall’ P*nis As A Tractor Exhaust Pipe & Says She Chooses “S*x Over Sleep” Every Single Night

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News