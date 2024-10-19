Krypto the Superdog, everyone’s favorite four-legged hero, is set to make a big-screen appearance in the upcoming Superman film directed by James Gunn. The director confirmed Superman’s social media post, announcing that Superman’s loyal companion will appear in October.

Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He… pic.twitter.com/zw8rVqv0n0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 15, 2024

In the above-shown social media post, he revealed that Krypto the Superd’g, set to appear in the upcoming ‘Superman’ film, was inspired by his dog, Ozu. Gunn shared that they adopted Ozu shortly after he began writing the script for Superman.’ Ozu came from a challenging background, rescued from a hoarding situation where he lived in a backyard with 60 other dogs and had never interacted with humans.

Gunn fittingly unveiled Krypto’s role during Ozu’s Shelter Dog Month, acknowledging Ozu’s transformation. He ended the” post by noting” that Ozu, now, is often a “very good boy.”

Krypto first appeared in DC Comics in a 1955 issue of Superboy. Traditionally depicted as a white dog with a gold collar and a red cape, Krypto possesses super strength and heightens Superman’s image much like Superman. Hailing from Superman’s home planet, Krypto has become a beloved figure in the DC universe. In addition to his upcoming role in the 2025 ‘Superman’ movie, Krypto is set to appear in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,’ slated for release in 2026.

