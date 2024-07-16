Model and Rapper Amber Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention on July 15. After taking the stage, Rose, who once slammed Donald Trump, said that the former President is “the best chance we have to give our babies a better life.”

Amber Rose, who once came under fire for branding Trump an imbecile, explained to the crowd in Milwaukee that she has changed her tune about Trump after doing some research.

She said, “I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re black, white, gay or straight, it’s all love. And that’s when it hit me, these are my people, this is where I belong.”

The ex-girlfriend of Kanye West and ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa has come a long way since blasting Trump’s politics during the 2016 presidential election. In a CUT interview in 2016, when asked about Trump’s comment about Hilary Clinton only getting support for “non-hot” celebrities, Rose replied, “He’s a f**king idiot. He’s just such an idiot. He’s so weird. I really hope he’s not President.”

Amber Rose then intimated that she would leave the country if Donald Trump were elected President. Rose told a reporter in another interview, “I can’t even think about it! I’m moving, I’m out! I can’t. And I am taking my son with me!”

However, Rose did not follow through with her exit strategy. Rose was not the only celebrity to declare vacating the country if Donald Trump moved into the Oval Office.

Many celebrities, including John Stwart, Ne-Yo, Lena Dunham, Chelsea Handler and Bryan Cranston, made similar declarations. When an Australian reporter asked Barbra Streisand’s plans if Trump were to be elected, Streisand said, “He has no facts. I don’t know, I can’t believe it. I’m either coming to your country [Australia], if you’ll let me in, or Canada.”

The aforementioned celebrities still reside in the United States.

