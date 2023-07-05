Amber Rose is one of the famous personalities who have always spoken about their personal lives in front of the world. While the celebrity has been single for quite some time, she has been in relationships with famous people like Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, James Harden, 21 Savage, and many others. However, irrespective of her lavish romantic partners, she once claimed one of her ex-boyfriends r*ped her.

Recently, Rose revealed that she plans to be single and plans on keeping it that way. After being in a relationship with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, it seems like, she is done dating and wants to be single for the rest of her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Amber Rose has taken such a decision in her life, she had a horrific past, which she once revealed on the Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. She revealed that one of her former long-time boyfriends had s*x with her without her consent and r*ped her. In the conversation, she did not specifically reveal who the boyfriend was, other than that they had been together for two years.

“The grey area in that situation is, I had s*x with him so many times within these two years, I didn’t fully understand what had happened, but I know what I felt like after,” said Amber Rose. She revealed that when she said that she is leaving him, he allegedly ripped off all her clothes and forced himself on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“He ripped my clothes off, I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt I was taken advantage of. It was terrible. Then he went downstairs and had breakfast like he didn’t do anything,” added the School Dance star.

While she had a horrific experience, she also talked about how she taught her kid about good and bad touch. Amber Rose ensured her boy knew about boundaries and always respected the women around him. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Was Called ‘Perdue Chicken’ By Nicki Minaj Amid Their Infamous Feud & Added “All You B*tches Want To Be Nicki”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News