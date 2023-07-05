The feud between Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj is one of the most talked about beef in pop culture world. The tension between the two pop stars has been on and off with time. Their feud began in 2012, when Miley posted a photo to Twitter on Halloween, sporting a yellow wig, matching tats and b*tt pads to resemble Minaj. Adding to the same reactions, Nicki once called Miley a ‘Perdue Chicken’. Read on to find out more about their controversial feud.

At the beginning of their career, both of them appeared to share a friendly relationship. Their feud transpired after both expressed mixed reactions to MTV’s 2015 Video Music Awards nominees. The Hannah Montana alum called the Anaconda singer “not too kind” as she shared her opinion about her.

While both of them added back-and-forth comments on each other, during an episode of Apple Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, the rapper appeared to respond to Miley Cyrus’ song Cattitude, which includes the lyric: “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” While blasting the Disney star, the rapper said, “A Perdue chicken can never talk sh*t about queens,” The reaction was from the reference that Miley made in her song about Nicki’s other feud with fellow rapper Cardi B.

Nicki Minaj added more about Miley Cyrus, “But I do notice a lot of Perdue chickens recently have been trying to say the queen’s name for clout. And that’s always been happening.” Making a reference to Miley Cyrus’ Black Mirror alter ego, Ashley O, Minaj said, “Now you comin’ out with pink wigs, all you b*tches want to be Nicki. This is the problem,”

While showing no remorse, the rapper even called out the Disney star and said she did it in the first place. “And then the white girl cried and made the black girl seem like she was a bad guy. In the first place, she disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason,” added the rapper.

As both of them are still not on talking terms, let us know what do you think about the feud between Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus.

