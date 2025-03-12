Hailey Bieber has firmly denied claims that she “liked” a TikTok video where a user mocked Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The controversy began after TikTok creator Courtney Presto shared a clip, suggesting that Hailey had liked her Valentine’s Day post, which took aim at the cover shoot of Benny and Selena for Interview Magazine.

Courtney captioned the video by calling it “this is the WORST” and admitting to being “a little shady” about Selena, who had a long on-and-off relationship with Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, from 2010 to 2018.

Z-List socialite Hailey Bieber caught liking a hateful video about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco…again. This comes after she ran to Gomez begging her for protection on social media after she was caught spreading hate. pic.twitter.com/zPala1Rec5 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 6, 2025

Love Triangles and New Beginnings: A Quick Timeline

Following Justin’s marriage to Hailey in 2018, Selena moved on and, by December 2023, confirmed her relationship with Benny. Just over a year later, in December 2024, the couple announced their engagement.

Despite this, fans and the media have continuously compared Hailey and Selena, fueling speculation of a rivalry that both women have repeatedly denied. They have both spoken out against negative comments directed at one another, publicly defending each other from online hate.

Courtney Presto’s TikTok Sparks Claims of ‘Beef’

Courtney’s TikTok video suggested that Hailey’s supposed “like” on the post was evidence that the “beef” between her and Selena was still very much alive.

The TikTok user argued, “I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,’ she’s lying.”

However, Hailey’s representative quickly shot down the accusations, calling them completely false. The spokesperson said, “This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s Public Support For Each Other

Both Selena and Hailey have spoken out in support of each other in the past. In 2021, Selena defended Hailey when the model received hateful comments and death threats online. Selena wrote on social media that she had reached out to Hailey, saying, “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey thanked Selena for her support, later sharing, “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Remember when hailey bieber was classy and selena gomez had to make it nasty after starting her hate train pic.twitter.com/lUMhVByHLI — Elo (@luvshelo) January 30, 2025

