Good content always wins hearts irrespective of the language and where a movie is made. For example, Wicked by Jon M Chu, which enjoys all the love and praises in Japan, oscillates between the first and second spots in the box office chart there. It has beaten the local haul of Dune with Saturday gross and is close to reaching its first significant milestone in Japan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is challenging the 44th Doraemon movie and the new release, A Girl and Her Guard Dog. People are eagerly waiting for the film’s second part, which is slated to be released this year. The musical fantasy has been a huge Broadway hit since 2003. The highly talented star-studded cast also added to the film’s spectacular success. In addition, songs like Defying Gravity and Popular are already well-loved, ensuring a robust and nostalgic soundtrack.

Also, musical adaptations like Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman have done well, showing strong audience demand for movie musicals. Now according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World has regained its #1 spot, grossing around $1.4 million on its 2nd Saturday with a drop of -28.3% from last Saturday, for a $7.4 million cume at the box office in Japan. Based on that, Wicked accumulated an estimated $1.1 million yesterday, with a just –19.2% decline from last Saturday.

Ariana Grande’s film has hit the $7.3 million cume in Japan, beating the entire run of Dune in the market. The film, starring Timothee Chalamet in the lead, collected $6.7 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It slipped from the #1 spot to #2 on the second Saturday despite kick-starting the second weekend at #1. At #3 is A Girl and Her Guard Dog, with an estimated $425K Saturday gross. Meanwhile, Doraemon is eyeing a $3.1 million to $3.4 million second three-day weekend.

On the other hand, Wicked is expected to earn between $2.5 million and $2.8 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in Japan. The musical fantasy will move closer to the $10 million mark and might even achieve that during this weekend.

Wicked was released in Japan on March 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office: Jason Momoa Starrer Has An Outside Chance Of Defeating Sonic The Hedgehog 3’s Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News