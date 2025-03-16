Last year, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres. It was also based on the popular Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles video game, released in 1994 for the Sega Genesis. Despite being available online and in new releases, it is still running in the theatres. In April, another video game-based film, A Minecraft Movie, will be released, and it is looking to outgross the opening weekend of the Sonic 3 movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sonic 3 is the third installment in the franchise, with Keanu Reeves joining as an antagonist. Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Idris Elba reprise their roles. It is the 10th highest-grossing film of the past year, with a collection of over $487.9 million worldwide.

According to reports, the fans are waiting for the Jason Momoa starrer A Minecraft Movie to hit the theatres. In this case, whether the film is good or bad seems irrelevant due to the popularity of the video game. Based on the NRG tracking report, the upcoming movie is projected to collect between $53 million and $63 million in its opening weekend at the box office in North America.

Some media reports even pinpointed the debut weekend number to $58 million and $60 million-plus. It was made on a reported budget of $150 million, whereas Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had a budget of $122 million and opened to $60.10 million at the US box office. Therefore, A Minecraft Movie has the potential to outgross the debut weekend of the last videogame-based movie, Sonic 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has had an incredible run in the US, collecting $235.95 million so far. It also raked in $252 million internationally, bringing the worldwide box office total to $487.95 million.

A Minecraft Movie follows four misfits who get pulled through a mysterious post into a weird wonderland. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. It features Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge in crucial roles.

A Minecraft Movie is set to be released in the theatres on April 4.

