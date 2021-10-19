Rahul Roy became a household name for his charming appearance and acting prowess with his 1990 debut film Aashiqui. However, after the romantic musical drama, Roy failed to attract audience with his other releases due to which he decided to take a break from Bollywood and revealed there were some ‘morons’ who were offering him work.

The romantic drama became a massive hit as its music attracted many, although it was made on a smaller budget but the film grossed 2.50 cr. with the shows running to full houses.

Recently, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rahul Roy opened up about the reason he decided to take a hiatus from Bollywood, he said, “The people who were coming to me with roles at that time were morons, because of the way they wanted to do everything. They were like ‘If you don’t do it, we will go to someone else.’ And there was a phase in my career where I was doing anything and everything. Soon, I realised that it is better to let go of the work, and let them (makers) work jiske saath unko karna hai. I will do what I want to do, and I told them to move on. Also, I didn’t want to just take a project, and then later on crib about it ‘yeh hona tha but woh hogaya”.

Rahul Roy was in the news last year after he suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a web series in Kargil. The actor credits his daughter, sister and brother-in-law for being with him in the tough times and making him healthier, he said, “When I got the stroke, I didn’t know what was happening to me. It was my sister who looked after me, and now I am much better. Agar woh nahi hote toh shayad mein bachta nahi. I still need two more months to speak properly, and only then I will resume work.”

Post Aashiqui, the actor has been part of films like, Junoon, Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare and Gumrah. In 2007, Roy entered Bigg Boss season 1 as a wild card contestant; interestingly, he even took the winner’s trophy home, the actor was joined by Ashiqui’s costar Deepak Tijori who entered the house as a replacement for Salil Ankola.

