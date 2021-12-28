For actress Wamiqa Gabbi, working with Harrdy Sandhu in 83 was an absolute delight as they developed a good camaraderie during filming.

Advertisement

The two have earlier worked on a short video.

Advertisement

Talking about her experience, Wamiqa Gabbi, says, “It’s always a delight to work with artists like Harrdy Sandhu! We had a blast on set the last time we shot together and working with him on 83 was no less.”

Commenting on the Punjabi bonding, Wamiqa Gabbi says, “We both are from Punjab and share a great camaraderie over language, food, Punjab and love of film. Work doesn’t seem like it with Harrdy around and there’s never a dull moment.”

Wamiqa says she would like to yet again collaborate with Harrdy, “I only look forward to working with him on more and more projects and continue to entertain the audiences with our work together.”

Must Read: Salman Khan Once Broke Silence On Secretly Marrying Iulia Vantur: “Thode Hi Chup Rahunga Like Those Yesteryear Stars…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube