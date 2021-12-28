Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited release 83 has been talk of the town ever since its theatrical release. The movie has received a lot of love from the audience. But it has now been said that certain theatre halls have replaced the movie with other blockbusters like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Now Way Home and Sukumar’s Pushpa.

Read on to know the reason why the movie has been replaced by other films in small cities.

It was recently reported that Ranveer Singh‘s new movie had some trouble gaining a huge audience in smaller cities. As per recent reports, 83 has witnessed approximately 10-15% of shows being cancelled. The fact that it is not doing business even as close as Pushpa has led to its removal from many ticket windows.

Apart from this, according to reports by Box Office Worldwide, a distributor of Pushpa in Bihar revealed, “4 cinemas removed 83 and replaced it with Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01. One of them decided to make the change on Friday itself.”

As per usual business, it remains obvious that the theatre owners would give preference to films that bring them business. Given the fact that 83 cost them huge, the results as the box office numbers suggest, are disappointing.

It’s said that after movies like Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Pushpa: The Rise, it was expected that the Ranveer Singh starrer would be another huge hit. However, the collections from the movie have proven to be a setback.

Other than this the Kabir Khan’s directorial also saw a dip in terms of collections on its day four at the box office (27 Dec). As per reports the film only collected 7.50 crores on Monday. That’s some real low for such a hyped film, hope it bounces back up in the next coming days!

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, the plot of Kabir Khan’s 83 takes us back to the year 1983 when India marvellously won the world cup set in Lords Cricket Stadium by defeating the two-time World Champions West Indies. The biopic stars Ranveer Singh who is seen playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie was released on 24th December.

