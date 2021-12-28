‘83 saw a dip in collections on Monday as there was no double-digit score which could have potentially allowed it to keep the pace during the first week. Yes, there was a jump in numbers from Friday to Saturday but then when Sunday couldn’t be huge, the signs were there. Still, there was this mild hope that if Monday stayed stable and somewhere similar to Friday (12.64 crores) then the first week will come out to be reasonably fine.

Unfortunately, that didn’t quite turn out to be the case with the collections going below 10 crores and turning out to be 7.50 crores*. This is not optimal and one would actually wait to see if Tuesday to Thursday remain in the same lines or dip even further. If that turns out to be the case then the overall verdict won’t be conducive to the kind of expectations that one has from the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Standing at 54.50 crores*, the film would be hoping that at least the 100 crores mark is reached as a lifetime score. In fact, this seemed like a cakewalk till the date of release and though 200 crores was always a challenge in hand, a number around 150 crores was very much gettable. Unfortunately, the Kabir Khan directed sports drama won’t reach anywhere even close to that and that’s disheartening since the film is indeed well made and deserves better.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

