83 isn’t witnessing any positive signs in its box office run. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the sports biographical drama opened to extremely positive reviews, but it isn’t getting reflected into footfalls. Let’s see how the film fared on its day 5.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film, despite a big-ticket release after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, started its theatrical journey slightly slow. It got trapped in a three-way competition with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa taking away a big chunk of the audience. Ever since it has failed to show any major turnaround.

Now, as per early trends flowing in, 83 has earned 5.50-6.50 crores on day 5 at the box office. It’s a normal drop if we consider day 4’s 7.29 crores. However, if we talk about the bigger picture, the Ranveer Singh starrer is clearly underperforming considering its scale and budget. It has managed to accumulate just 59.79-60.79 crores. The given total should have come in the first weekend as the film had a good pre-release buzz and the Christmas holiday was there.

From hereon, 83 will face more trouble as the Delhi government has announced theatres’ shut down in the state. As Covid cases are rising, other states too, especially Maharashtra, are expected to follow theatres’ shut down very soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

