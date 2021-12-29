Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s music video ‘Madhuban’ was released on YouTube last week. Since then the actress has been facing a lot of criticism over allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus in the new music video. Now right-wing activists on Tuesday took the matter to next level.

The song was released last week wherein the actress was seen dancing in a sensual manner. She was accused of hurting religious sentiment by performing an “obscene” dance on the iconic and disrespected the Hindu goddess Radha.

Now as per News 18 report, right-wing activists like ‘Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad’ and ‘Rashtriya Bajrang Dal’ on Tuesday gathered at Soorsadan crossing on MG Road raising slogans against Sunny Leone. They even burned posters of the actress.

A police complaint was also filed against the actress at Hariparwat police station and demanded a ban on the song. Rashtriya Bajrang Dal leader Ajju Chauhan also said, “The new music video has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The obscene dance in the music video has disrespected the Hindu goddess Radha. Besides, the music video has also disrespected famous bhajan ‘madhuban mein Radhika nache re’.”

Recently Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also issued a warning to Sunny Leone to take down the “obscene” music video in the next three days. Following which Saregama Music company then issued a statement that read, “In light of recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and name of the song ‘madhuban…’. The new song will replace the old across all platforms over the next three days.”

For the unversed, Sunny Leone’s song Madhuban is sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty but the original song from the 1960 film Kohinoor was sung by Mohammed Rafi. Mathura-based priests also called for a ban on the song last week.

