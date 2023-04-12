Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will witness a chatpata episode as the lead star Shabir Ahluwalia will turn panipuri waale bhaiya! Radha, Kadambari and Damini return home from the office and are shocked to see that the lights of the house are off. All three of them enter the house and search for the family members. Suddenly the lights are back and they are amazed to see a pani puri stall inside the house. and are shocked to see Mohan dressed up as the panipuri vale bhaiya. Ajeet, Ketki and Rahul also come down and are confused about what is happening.

The family members laugh seeing Gungun dressed up as chotu. She tells Radha that they know that she was missing the pani puris of Barsana and that’s why they brought the stall to her. Mohan asks Radha if she will have spicy or sweet while Gungun makes Radha sit on the chair.

Radha is happy to see all this while Damini is angry seeing them bonding. Gungun serves the panipuris to all the family members while Mohan tells everyone how much Radha loves the panipuris. He appreciates Radha for how much she takes care of everyone and calls her his Rani. While Radha remembers all the flashbacks about what Damini did to her back in the office and cries and tells that the panipuri was spicy that’s why she leaves from there later.

In the room, Damini is having a pedicure from Dulari and Kaveri comes there and asks her why she is doing all this at night. She tells Kaveri that she can’t stay alone at night because Tulsi won’t spare her as she made Radha suffer a lot in the office. Kaveri tells Damini that Mohan is falling in love with Radha and thinks about her all the time. Damini is angry listening to this and she decides to end their love story just like she ended Tulsi and Mohan’s love story. Kaveri questions Damini as to why Tulsi couldn’t enter the Damini. She tells her that even she doesn’t know and the answer for this can only be given by Guru Maa while Tulsi also hears everything.

On the other hand, Radha is crying and Mohan gets some sukhi puri for her. Radha hugs him and tells that Damini troubled her and insulted her mom and dad. Mohan tells Radha that she shouldn’t go to the office as there are some bad memories associated with the office. He says that when she took Tulsi’s name on the phone, the memories became fresh. He tells her that the last time he saw Tulsi alive was in the office. Damini comes there and sees Mohan breaking the vase. Mohan tells Radha that everything happened because of him, while Radha calms him down. He tells her that today he will tell her about a story which he had never told before. He starts narrating and tells her that he and Tulsi were in the same college and from a small fight their love story started. Later we see a flashback where he proposed to Tulsi in the college and made her wear a ring. Tulsi is listening to all this and cries happily while Damini says to herself that because of Tulsi, hers and Mohan’s love story couldn’t happen. She decides to make Radha suffer just like Tulsi. To know what happens next, watch ”Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan”, produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD.

