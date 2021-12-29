Bollywood actors/actresses and their better halves make the headlines from time to time owing to their PDA or problems. Falling in the latter was Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat. The actor has a pretty short marriage to Shweta Rohira – aka Salman Khan’s rakhi sister. So why had they call gone to court to end their relationship? Read on.

Just 11 months into their marriage, Shweta and Pulkit hit an ugly patch and decided to part ways. But why had this fairy tale hit rock bottom? According to the actor’s ex-wife, it was his Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam.

In several past interviews, Shweta Rohira had made shocking revelations, including stating that after her and Pulkit Samrat’s wedding in 2014, she suffered a miscarriage in 2015. Not just that, she even said that soon after that unfortunate incident, Pulkit started dating Yami Gautam. Talking about the URI actress, Ashweta had once said, “Yami broke my marriage. I have finally come out of my illusion; so many people cannot lie. Everything was fine between us until one person came in-between.”

In a 2018 conversation with SpotboyE, Shweta Rohira went on to say her marriage to Pulkit Samrat was a lie and call Yami Gautam was a home-breaker. Salman Khan’s rakhi sister had said, “I was living in an illusion. I trusted Pulkit. The film industry is a very small world. I get to know things about him even if I don’t want to. Yami was the smoke that led to whatever happened between Pulkit and me.”

Continuing talking about how Yami Gautam affected her and Pulkit Samrat’s marriage, Shweta Rohira said, “She is a home-breaker. Pulkit has always led a dual life for some reason. He did not declare me as his wife for the longest time, and now he is saying that he is not dating Yami. It’s time he becomes transparent. All said and done, my marriage with Pulkit was a mistake and I have learnt the lesson the hard way.”

In January 2017, Shweta Rohira finally filed for divorce from Pulkit Samrat. Pulkit is currently in a relationship with Kriti Kharbanda while Yami Gautam walked down the aisle with her URI director Aditya Dhar.

