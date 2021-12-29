Bollywood’s superstar, Salman Khan just turned 56 two days ago (27 Dec). Well, B-town’s bhai is well known for his acting skill. However, the renowned actor is now showcasing his driving skills by driving an Auto in the streets of Panvel!

Shocked right? Read on to get to the best part!

A video of Salman Khan riding an auto rickshaw in Panvel is now spreading like a wildfire across social media.

In the video, Salman Khan was seen donning a very casual outfit by wearing shorts, a tee, and a hat. The Tiger actor was seen driving an auto-rickshaw in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. In the video, it was also noticed that all the pedestrians present on the road got all excited after watching Salman riding an auto. Many of them stopped and began to click videos and photos.

Seeing the viral video on the internet, the netizens couldn’t help but react hilariously over it.

A netizen reacted, “Bhai enjoying his life 😍😍 ”

“Selmon after 2 pegs – Rickshaw tera bhai chalayega 😂” The other one reacted.

One Instagram user went on to say, “#financial problem”

“Are sab side ho jao…. Aur Footpath walon ko utha do 😂😂,” another user said.

After watching the video Instagram user ended up reacting by saying, “Sab Phone pe meh Quick life insurance karvalo reee😂😂😂😂😂.” While another user reacted, “Golden ❤️”

Check out the viral video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t he just super unique of them all?!

Meanwhile, Salman was recently bit by a non-venomous snake during his stay at his farmhouse located in Panvel. The actor was then rushed to the nearby hospital and was given all the necessary medical assistance.

Talking about the mishap during this interview with ANI, Salman revealed, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours…I am fine now.”

Talking about the same mishap, Salman’s father Salim Khan called it a minor incident and claimed that it was nothing to worry about.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to star in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. Just recently the actor also revealed that he would be starring in Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel.

