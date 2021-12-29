Expect the unexpected from Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela. From reaching the International stage again with judging Miss Universe 2021 to collaborating with with some renowed artists, she makes us proud time and again. But there is one time that may be a little embarrassing for the actress. And it has everything to do with One Direction fame singer Zayn Malik. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with the film Singh Saab The Great. She then went on to win the Miss Diva 2015 pageant and also represented India at Miss Universe 2015. Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti are amongst her other famous projects.

It was back in 2015 when Urvashi Rautela did an interview with Bollywood Nazar and it was a Valentine’s Day special. When asked about her crush, the actress questioned, “Bata du sach? Hollywood ya Bollywood me se? (Should I tell the truth? You want to know from Hollywood or Bollywood?)”

Urvashi Rautela then herself went on to say, “Actually mera sirf ek hi crush hai Jain Malik (Zayn Malik). I love him.”

This 2015 video is now going viral on social media and netizens are having a gala time laughing their hearts out.

A user commented on the video, “Jain malik – Bina lehusn pyaz wale”

Another wrote, “Till date she calls him by Jain Malik”

A user mentioned, “I’ve laughed so damn hard at this”

“1D fans assemble,” wrote another.

Many even mentioned Zayn Malik in the comment section and are expecting a reaction from him. The comment section is truly hilarious!

Have a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mast Balak (@mast_balak)

Well, we wonder how Urvashi Rautela would react if she has a look at the video today!

