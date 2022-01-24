Following the success of Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan is now in Madhya Pradesh where she has been shooting for her next film with Vicky Kaushal. The Bollywood actress had a rather minor scare accident as he began her morning routine and now the video is going viral.

The actress seemingly making the most of her time amidst the shoot of her upcoming film. On Sunday, she shared pictures wherein she was seen resting on the banks of the river Narmada. In some other picture, she was even seen walking along the pebble-ridden path at Maheshwar Ghat of the river, turning to smile for the camera.

Sara Ali Khan also shared a video on Instagram stories wherein, she was seen with her team busy prepping her up for the shoot. She is seen asking someone off-camera to get her coconut water. As the make-up artist moves away after completing the touch-up and Sara leans forward to look in the mirror, a loud pop is heard with a flash of light. A jittered Sara is seen taken aback by the minor accident and the video immediately crashes.

Sharing the video, the Atrangi Re actress wrote, “Mornings like these”. Soon after she shared it, the video went viral on social media. One of her fan shared the video on Twitter. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for a film which is helmed by Laxman Utekar of “Luka Chuppi” and “Mimi” fame. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan. Previously Sharib Hashmi, who also plays an important role in the film, shared a picture from the set. He wrote, “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesome maddockfilms @pvijan Director @laxman. utekar sir you’ve won by heart.”

