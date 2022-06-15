When Billie Eilish Said "That's Why Guys With Small D*cks Get Huge Mansions" - Deets Inside

Billie Eilish has achieved great success in her career at such a young age. The 20-year-old singer is one of the most talented and popular artists in the music industry all across the world. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when the Bad Guy singer subtly body-shamed guys with small d*cks with beautiful-looking women. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Eilish is massively popular on social media with over 103 million followers on Instagram and over 6.8 million followers on Twitter. She often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site. Coming back to the topic, it was during her interview with Pitchfork YouTube channel where she opened up on ugly-looking guys dating beautiful women.

During the interview, Billie Eilish said, “Why is every pretty girl with a horrible looking man? I don’t understand. Listen, I’m not shaming people for their looks, but I am though. You give an ugly guy a chance, he thinks he rules the world. Literally, I swear to god. Because they got a hot girl they can be horrible? Like, you’re still ugly though. Can’t change that. Maybe that’s why. Maybe that’s why, like, guys with small d*cks get like huge mansions. To make up for it you know? Or like really nice cars.”

Watch the entire Billie Eilish interview below:

This didn’t go well with the fans who accused the singer of body-shaming. Even on YouTube, trolls reacted to her video and a user commented, “So much for being against body shaming. I guess she’s only against it when it’s about her.” Another user commented, “If a boy talked about girls like Billie talks about ugly boys, he would be buried alive.” A third user commented, “My respect for Billie went dowwwwwwwwn harrrrd.”

What are your thoughts on Billie Eilish making comments about ugly looking guys? Tell us in the comments below.

