Psychological thrillers masterfully intertwine suspense and emotional depth to create an intense masterpiece. Whether you’re delving into the mind of a Mindhunter or uncovering dark secrets in Sharp Objects, psychological thrillers deliver captivating storylines to hook you in your seats.

With numerous streaming platforms including Netflix, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Apple TV+, and more, viewers get a wide range of psychological thrillers, with themes of horror, and unpredictable twists. If you’re a fan of this genre, here we lay out the best psychological thrillers available to stream right now.

1. Fair Play

RT Score: 86%

86% Director: Chloe Domont

Chloe Domont Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Directed by Chloe Domont, Fair Play centers on financial analysts Emily Meyers (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke Edmunds (Alden Ehrenreich), who are entangled in a covert romance within the intense environment of a Manhattan hedge fund. Their relationship is significantly tested when Emily lands a promotion that Luke desperately wants. As professional jealousy and personal emotions collide, the couple navigates a tumultuous journey where they struggle with their ambitions and love in a high-stakes setting. The gripping storyline of Fair Play highlights themes of complexities at the workplace and the impact of career aspirations on personal relationships. You can watch Fair Play on Netflix.

2. Gerald’s Game

RT Score: 91%

91% Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name, Gerald’s Game follows Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald Burlingame (Bruce Greenwood) as they travel to a secluded Alabama lake house to rekindle their marriage. However, their foreplay turns fatal when Gerald suddenly dies, leaving Jessie handcuffed to the bed without a key. As Jessie is stranded and helpless, she must summon every ounce of strength to survive while confronting her inner demons and haunting memories. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the movie offers a gripping tale of survival and self-discovery in a situation of unimaginable terror. You can watch Gerald’s Game on Netflix.

3. Missing

RT Score: 89%

89% Director: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick

Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick Streaming On: Hulu & Netflix

Plot: The standalone sequel to the 2018 hit movie Searching, Missing stars Euphoria star Storm Reid in the lead role. The movie follows a daughter who embarks on a frantic search for her mother after she doesn’t return from a vacation in South America. The movie is presented through laptops, phones, and security footage, but the intricate plot keeps viewers on the edge, creating an atmosphere where it’s never clear who can be trusted. This modern thriller brilliantly uses technology to unravel the suspenseful plot and is available to stream on Netflix.

4. The Royal Hotel

RT Score: 89%

89% Director: Kitty Green

Kitty Green Streaming On: Hulu & Netflix

Plot: The Royal Hotel is an Australian psychological thriller starring Julia Garner as Hanna who has gained widespread recognition for her role in Inventing Anna and Ozark. Directed by Kitty Green, the movie follows two best friends, Hanna and Liv, who, after running out of their backpacking funds in Australia secure a temporary bartending gig at the Royal Hotel, a pub in a secluded outback mining town. Though bar owners and locals try to immerse themselves in Aussie drinking traditions, Hanna and Liv face unsettling encounters with predatory male customers. This story explores the struggle to maintain their safety and sanity in an environment that becomes increasingly hostile. You can watch The Royal Hotel on Hulu.

5. Run

RT Score: 88%

88% Director: Aneesh Chaganty

Aneesh Chaganty Streaming On: Hulu & Netflix

Plot: Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, Run follows a teenager, Chloe, who is reliant on a wheelchair due to numerous health ailments and uncovers a disturbing and dark secret about her past. The revelation leads Chloe to realize the extent to which her life is controlled by her manipulative mother, who is determined to keep her under control and gives her animal medication to keep her in a wheelchair. As Chloe’s desperation to be free grows, she fights for her independence and uncovers the truth about her mother’s deceit. The movie is based on themes of trust, autonomy, and the sinister depths of parental overreach. You can watch the movie on Hulu.

6. Smile

RT Score: 79%

79% Director: Parker Finn

Parker Finn Streaming On: Netflix & JioHotstar

Plot: Directed by Parker Finn, Smile is a psychological supernatural horror film and is based on Finn’s short film Laura Hasn’t Slept. The movie follows Dr. Rose Cotter as she witnesses one of her patients commits suicide with an eerie grin, seemingly possessed by a soul-snatching spirit. Soon, she finds herself trapped in the same explicable ordeal she was warned about. As she battles disbelief from those around her, Rose confronts her traumatic past and fights to avoid the same fate. The movie builds up psychological and horror tension among the viewers as Rose’s struggle for survival becomes a harrowing journey to uncover the truth behind the malevolent force that haunts her. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Saltburn

RT Score: 72%

72% Director: Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Starring an A-list cast including Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Ewan Mitchell, and Barry Keoghan, Saltburn has ignited much buzz around social media and at awards shows. Directed by Emerald Fennell, Saltburn is a deliciously disturbing thriller that follows an Oxford student, Oliver Quick, who is drawn into the orbit of Felix Catton and his vibrant, eccentric family. The movie is a mixture of opulence and psychological tension, making it a definitely press play experience. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

