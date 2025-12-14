Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 started with a lower opening weekend than the previous film at the North American box office. It has finally outperformed its predecessor with its second Friday cume. It has also surpassed Black Phone 2’s collection domestically as one of the top five highest-grossing horror films of 2025. Keep scrolling for more.

The horror sequel opened with $64 million at the domestic box office last weekend. It has been performing well, staying in the top 3 domestic rankings. It has been directed by Emma Tammi and written by Scott Cawthon. The sequel is released by Universal Pictures, and despite the negative reviews, it is doing well financially.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s collection on its 2nd Friday in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $5.6 million on its second Friday. Since the film was heavily front-loaded, it is expected to experience a significant drop in its second weekend. The sequel has collected $5.6 million on its second Friday. It dropped by 81.2% from last Friday when it opened in the theaters. After eight days, the film has reached a cumulative total of $81.6 million.

The sequel finally outperformed Five Nights at Freddy’s, despite starting out with a comparitively lower debut collection. For the record, Five Nights at Freddy’s collected $5.5 million on its second Friday, and the sequel has outperformed with its $5.6 million second Friday cume. After 8 days, the film collected $81.6 million at the domestic box office.

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing horror film of 2025 domestically

It has surpassed the $77.3 million domestic total of Black Phone 2 so far at the box office. After surpassing it, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has become the 5th highest-grossing horror film of 2025.

Sinners – $279.6 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $177.7 million Weapons – $151.5 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $138.1 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $81.6 million

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is crossing $150 million in its second weekend at the worldwide box office. It was released on December 5.

Box office summary

North America – $81.6 million

International – $60.1 million

Worldwide – $141.7 million

