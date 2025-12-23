Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has delivered a strong box office showing both domestically and worldwide. With a current global haul of $202.7 million in under three weeks, the supernatural horror sequel now ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo.

On the domestic front, the film currently stands as the 18th highest-grossing release of the year. The sequel has already outperformed the North American totals of Freakier Friday, Predator: Badlands, and Snow White, along with several other notable past hits. Next in its sights is an often-overlooked 1990s action thriller led by Will Smith and Gene Hackman. We’re talking about the 1998 film Enemy of the State. Here’s how much more Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. Enemy of the State – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $109.3 million

International: $93.4 million

Worldwide: $202.7 million

Enemy of the State – Box Office Summary

North America: $111.5 million

International: $139.3 million

Worldwide: $250.8 million

Based on these figures, the horror sequel is currently behind the Will Smith-led action thriller by approximately $2.2 million at the North American box office. Given its present momentum, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is expected to close this gap and outgross Enemy of the State domestically in the coming days. The final verdict is expected to become clear in the coming weeks as the film continues its theatrical run.

Will Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Beat Its Next 2025 Domestic Target?

The horror film’s next target on the 2025 domestic box office chart is the Japanese animated film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, which has earned $134.4 million in North America. This means, with a current domestic total of $109.3 million, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is short of overtaking its next target by approximately $24.7 million. However, considering its digital release and with Avatar: Fire and Ash dominating theaters, it looks unlikely that it can achieve this target in its ongoing run.

More About Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Official Trailer

