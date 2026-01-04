Zootopia 2 hit theaters on November 26, 2025, and has continued to show remarkable staying power, despite entering its sixth week of release and moving past the holiday period. The Disney animated sequel earned a solid $7.1 million domestically in its sixth Friday. Even after losing 85 screens, it still posted a 4.4% increase over the previous Friday. This has pushed its North American total to $351.7 million, placing it just around $2.5 million short of surpassing the James Gunn-directed Superman’s $354.2 million domestic haul.

On the global box office front, Zootopia 2 has amassed an impressive $1.483 billion worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, behind only Ne Zha 2, which stands at a staggering $2.244 billion globally (Box Office Mojo). While catching up to that total now appears unlikely, the Disney sequel is now closing in on Furious 7, the seventh installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Here’s how much Zootopia 2 still needs to earn to outgross it at the worldwide box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Furious 7 — Worldwide Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Zootopia 2 compares with Furious 7 using data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $351.7 million

International: $1.131 billion

Worldwide: $1.483 billion

Furious 7 – Box Office Summary

North America: $353 million

International: $1.162 billion

Worldwide: $1.515 billion

Based on the above figures, the Disney animated sequel currently trails James Wan’s high-octane action blockbuster by approximately $32 million worldwide. However, given Zootopia 2’s sustained momentum at the global box office, it appears on track to overtake Furious 7 in the coming weeks. The final outcome should become clear as its theatrical run continues.

Zootopia 2 vs. Zootopia – Box Office Comparison

The 2016 original earned $1.024 billion at the global box office. With a current worldwide total of $1.483 billion, Zootopia 2 is already about $459 million ahead of its predecessor, representing a massive 45% increase so far. And the Disney sequel continues to show strong momentum at the global box office.

More About Zootopia 2

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 vs. Top 3 Highest-Grossing Animated Movies Of All Time: Which Delivered The Best Return On Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News