The real test has begun for the epic war action drama Border 2 at the box office. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer exceeded every expectation and prediction in its 4-day extended opening weekend. But did it pass the Tuesday test? Scroll below for the day 5 early trends!

Border 2 Box Office Day 5 Early Estimates

First things first, there’s no competition in Bollywood, which is a major benefit for Anurag Singh’s Republic Day release. The buzz is impressive, and word of mouth grew by leaps and bounds during the opening weekend. According to early trends, Border 2 collected 15-17 crores on day 5.

It was a regular working day, so a drop was expected, especially since the big boost it registered on the Republic Day holiday. But Sunny Deol’s film maintained a steady hold, with a 47-53% drop from its opening-day collections of 32.10 crores.

The overall box office collection will land around 208.48-210.48 crores after 5 days. With that, Border 2 has entered the 200 crore club like a cakewalk. At this pace, the Bollywood epic action war drama will soon achieve the success tag by recovering its massive budget of 275 crores, possibly within two weeks.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 32.10 crores

Day 2: 35 crores

Day 3: 57.20 crores

Day 4: 63.59 crores

Day 5: 15-17 crores (estimates)

Total: 208.48-210.48 crores

It’s a war against Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi)

In its blockbuster 4-day opening weekend, Border 2 surpassed the lifetime collection of 2025 Bollywood biggies like Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores), Raid 2 (179.3 crores), and Housefull 5 (198.4 crores). It is now competing against the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025 in Hindi cinema. The title is conquered by Kantar Chapter 1, which concluded its Hindi lifetime at 224.53 crores net.

