Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar was a noteworthy experience not only in the theatres but also at the box office. The Bollywood spy action thriller has registered the 5th-highest ticket sales for an Indian film on BookMyShow. It is now inches away from surpassing Kantara Chapter 1 and climbing up the ladder. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar ticket sales on BookMyShow

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has registered ticket sales of 13.83 million on BookMyShow. There’s little to no competition in Bollywood, and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer is making most of the opportunity with discounted ticket prices. The momentum is strong and will continue to drive footfall, at least until the arrival of Border 2 on January 23, 2026.

For the unversed, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has registered the highest BMS sales for a Bollywood film in history. It continues to set new milestones, and all eyes are now on its entry into the 14 million club.

It’s Dhurandhar vs Kantara Chapter 1 on BookMyShow!

Ranveer Singh starrer has recorded the 5th highest sales for an Indian film on BookMyShow. Its next big target is to beat Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which has sold 14.1 million lifetime tickets. In order to achieve the milestone, the Bollywood spy action thriller must sell 270K more tickets. It has entered the 7th week, so the pace will inevitably slow down, but with no competitor in the next 6 days, there are still possibilities to achieve the feat. Fingers crossed!

Take a look at the top 10 highest ticket-selling films on BookMyShow:

Pushpa 2 – 20.41 million KGF Chapter 2 – 17.1 million Baahubali 2 – 16 million Kantara Chapter 1 – 14.1 million Dhurandhar – 13.63 million RRR – 13.4 million Kalki 2898 AD – 13.14 million Chhaava – 12.58 million Jawan – 12.4 million Stree 2 – 11.16 million

