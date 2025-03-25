Starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and others, Prime Video’s Dupahiya has been winning hearts and numbers in viewership. In three weeks, the web series written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg garnered a total viewership of 9.2 million. However, it has clearly missed its target!

Widens Gap With Pataal Lok

While the web series was trending much better than Jaideep Ahlawat’s Pataal Lok, it has clearly missed the three-week target by a huge gap. The crime thriller web series, in three weeks, garnered a viewership of 11.8 million views!

Dupahiya OTT Verdict Week 3

Dupahiya arrived on Prime Video on March 7. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of March 17-23, 2025, the web series garnered 3 million views in the third week.

Check out the week-wise viewership data for the social-comedy web series.

Week 1: 1.8 million

Week 2: 4.4 million

Week 3: 3 million

Total: 9.2 million

Dupahiya clearly has missed the three-week total of Pataal Lok by 22%. From here, it would be very difficult for the web series to touch the total of four weeks of Pataal Lok, which garnered 16 million views in four weeks. The web series arrived earlier this year!

About Dupahiya

For the unversed, the web series is streaming on Prime Video and is considered a leaf out of Panchayat‘s chapter. While there have been extensive promotions with Panchayat’s team as well, fans are already wondering if there will ever be a crossover between the two worlds of Phulera village in MP and Dhadakpur village in Bihar. Fans will definitely love this collaboration. Currently, Dupahiya targets a 12 million viewership till the time it finds a spot in the top 10 streaming originals on OTT every week!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

