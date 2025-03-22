Zakir Khan’s latest stand-up special, Delulu Express, will be available for streaming soon! The highly entertaining set, produced by OML, is reportedly inspired by Zakir’s own comedic experiences.

Considered to be one of India’s most celebrated and revered comedians, Zakir Khan’s new projects always garner significant buzz among fans. Similar excitement can be noticed surrounding the launch of Delulu Express, which will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The OTT platform took to social media to announce the show’s launch. “All aboard the Delulu Express [train emoji] #DeluluExpressOnPrime, New Special, March 27,” Prime Video wrote in the caption of the announcement post.

Zakir Khan continues to earn praise for his impeccable comic timing and relatable content in Comicstaan, Tathastu, and Mann Pasand while expanding his ever-growing global fan base.

With Delulu Express, Zakir adds another stand-up special to his repertoire, bringing his signature humor to quirky stories about work, life, and love—especially how he hilariously fails to find the perfect balance.

Delulu Express will be available for streaming in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide after its exclusive premiere Prime Video on March 27.

