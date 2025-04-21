Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office VS Jaat: With A Lead Of Only 3.1 Crore Guess Who Wins The Weekend Battle

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is trying to maintain its pace and eventually get bigger and better at the box office with strong word of mouth. The patriotic courtroom drama has garnered a total of 29.62 crore in its first weekend at the box office.

Highest-Grossing April Film In 2024

In April 2024, Akshay Kumar delivered the highest-grossing film of the month, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which earned a net collection of 66 crore. Even in April 2025, it might be Akshay Kumar, who will deliver the highest-grossing film of the month.

Kesari Chapter 2 VS Jaat Box Office

Akshay Kumar’s only competitor is Jaat which currently stands at a total net collection of 75.18 crore. However, Kesari Chapter 2 is trending better than Sunny Deol’s film after the first weekend. In fact, Akshay Kumar’s patriotic drama helmed by Karan S Tyagi is leading with a margin of 3.1 crore.

Jaat Box Office Weekend

In the first weekend, Jaat earned a total of 26.57 crore at the box office since the film was fighting with Salman Khan’s Sikandar and was running in its second week!

Check out the day-wise breakdown for Sunny Deol’s action film at the box office.

Day 1: 9.62 crore

Day 2: 7 crore

Day 3: 9.95 crore

Total: 26.57 crore

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has earned a total of 29.62 crore in its first weekend competing with Jaat which is running in its second week.

Check out the day-wise breakdown for Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama at the box office.

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.7 crore

Total: 29.62 crore

Hopefully, Kesari Chapter 2 will widen the gap with Sunny Deol‘s Jaat at the box office and surpass its lifetime collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

