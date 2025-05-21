Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved why he’s the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood—this time by becoming the face of Candere, the lifestyle jewellery brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers. The video dropped recently, and it’s already creating buzz among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Candere is designed for the modern individual who believes jewellery should speak for their style. The brand offers a versatile range of pieces—from bold rings and bracelets to elegant neckpieces—that are designed to complement everyday looks and standout moments alike.

Shah Rukh Khan’s association with Candere feels more like a natural collaboration than a mere celebrity endorsement. Known for his effortless charm and iconic sense of style, SRK brings alive the brand’s vision of jewellery that’s expressive, confident, and current. His classic charm paired with Candere’s sleek designs is a match made in style heaven.

This collaboration not only brings serious star power but also signals Candere’s growing presence in the fashion and lifestyle space. With Shah Rukh Khan leading the way, the brand is poised to become a name synonymous with individuality, flair, and affordable luxury.

So, get ready Bollywood fans—Candere is here to shine, and Shah Rukh Khan is making sure it sparkles bright!

