Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut have carved their own path in Bollywood. The two enjoy a massive fan following not just in the country but overseas as well. Although the two have never starred in any movies together but have appeared on Bigg Boss together. Scroll down to know more.

Salman and Kangana share a great bond and it was quite visible when the Thalaivii actress came to the controversial reality show twice. But today we will revisit her first appearance on the show in 2013 as a guest to promote her film, Queen.

Both Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut had a great time with the Bigg Boss 7 audience. Both stars were seen joking with each other. At one point, the Tiger 3 star asked the actress, why is she so busy that she does not have time to even meet her friends. To which Kangana asked him, “Aapke pass time hai doston ke liye, matlab appointment mil jayegi aapke sath”

The Dabangg star then replies, “areey, aapko appontment ki kya aarurat hai, humme aapse appointment lene padti hai”. He then added, “Kitne minnate karne ke baad yahan par aayi hai yeh”. The Queen actress then replied, “Aisa kuch nahi hai, mujhe lagta hai mujhe inse yaha par hi milna chahiye, bahut tehzeb mein pesh aa rahe hai yeh”.

Kangana Ranaut then went on say, “Mujhe Lagta Hia Saari Appointments Aur Meetings Humme Isse Stage Par Karni Chahiye”.

During the episode, Kangana and Salman Khan reenacted a romantic scene from the film Maine Pyaar Kiya. The two were seen imitating some dialogues from the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently finished the international schedule for his upcoming film Tiger 3 and returned to Mumbai to shoot Bigg Boss 15. He will also be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.

He will also make special appearances in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

