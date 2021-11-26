If there is anything more complicated than the mathematical problems right now, it has to be everything that is happening around Kim Kardashian and the people related to her. Amid the whole divorce episode that caught all possible eyeballs, the news broke that Kim is now dating none other than Pete Davidson and that gave rise to another whirlpool. Now while Kanye aka Ye talks about reconciling with the beauty mogul, the news says that she is getting serious with Pete and the two were very flirty on a date.

The news of Kim dating Pete broke recently when the two were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. This was just after they were seen kissing during a sketch on SNL’s October 9 episode. Turns out they have now gone on another date together and the source says the two were in a very happy mood and guess what, very flirty too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per People, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went on a date to an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. As per the insider, they arrived holding hands and “were both in a great mood.” Insider added “They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling. He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple.”

Meanwhile, the portal has also revealed that the two are getting more serious with each passing day. Talking more about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the source said, “Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch. They are getting to know each other better and getting along great.”

“Kim loves his spark,” the source added. “He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten.”

