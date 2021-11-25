Andrew Garfield was in tears after receiving a message from one of his favourite shows, Cobra Kai. Garfield has been making the press rounds promoting his new Netflix movie ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ But there is another bigger thing revolving around the actor, which has caught the attention of the fans.

Some people speculate that ‘The Social Network’ actor is going to appear in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Tobey Maguire. Meanwhile, as the actor is going around promoting his new musical, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, he talked about his new obsession.

Andrew Garfield revealed that he was surprised by a video from Netflix that had the cast of Cobra Kai saying hello to the actor, who has expressed his love of the show in past interviews. The video opens with Karate Kid alums William Zabka and Ralph Macchio giving him a shoutout from the set of Cobra Kai Season 4.

Watch the video here:

Several other actors from the show including, Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz) introduced themselves in the video. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield gushed as each star spoke something to him. “My name is Mary Mouser, I play Samantha LaRusso on Cobra Kai, which hopefully you know that since you say you’re such a big fan, which is so freaking cool,’ Mouser introduced herself.

Garfield was notably thrilled and nearly brought to tears over the surprise, which the actor had no expectation of. Jacob Bertrand said, “That’s freaking awesome that you are a fan of the show. That is super cool,” in the video. “Season 4 is coming out very soon, so you’ve gotta watch out for that man,’ with the video revealing it will drop on December 31,” Bertran added.

It was truly a fantastic fan moment for The Amazing Spider-Man actor. Andrew Garfield’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is available on Netflix.

