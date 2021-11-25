South Korean survival drama Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever after it was released in September this year. The series took the world by storm but the little hermit country North Korea banned it publicly declaring the show an indictment of South Korea’s capitalist system.

In spite of being banned in the hermit country, people were secretly watching the Netflix series through copies that had been smuggled into the country. This has led a man, who smuggled pirated copies of the hit series, receive a death sentence. Scroll down to know more.

As per Variety report, one such man who smuggled the Netflix’s Squid Game into North Korea has been sentenced to death for his actions. The move comes a year after Kim Jong-un’s government passed the Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act that curbs South Korean and American films, music, plays, and books from entering the country and being disseminated.

The law led to piracy business in the country and smugglers distributed the copies of the hit Netflix series, Squid Game to a number of high school students. The series was smuggled across the North Korea border from China on USB drives. If this wasn’t enough, the students who had been found to have watched the series will also face punishment from the North Korean government.

The report also revealed that one student received a life sentence in prison, and several others were sentenced to five years of hard labour. Furthermore, several of the students’ teachers and administrators are also not spared, They have been fired and could be banished to work in remote mining operations.

The unfortunate news comes as a reminder of just how seriously the North Korean government approaches the perceived “protection” of its citizens from outside cultural influences.

