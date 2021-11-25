If there’s one couple that we wholeheartedly wish to get back together is – Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. These two were couple goals back then and their love story was nothing short of magical and would make you believe that true love existed. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when the couple broke up and how they reacted upon seeing each other after that for the first time will leave you teary-eyed.

Johnny and Winona dated for five months and later got engaged and this news came as a sweet surprise to all their fans.

There’s a video of Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder that is doing the rounds on social media where the stars see each other for the first time after their emotional breakup. The young Johnny and Winona will definitely make you fall in love with them all over again.

Take a look at Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder’s video here:

No, we are not crying. You are!

The fans can’t stop reacting to their video and a user commented, “I wouldn’t instantly went back with that look he gave her 😭😭😭”. Another user commented, “Breaks my heart 💔”. A third user commented, “The way johnny looked and smiled at winona 🔥” A fourth user commented, “I can’t stop watching this. This is perfect.” A fifth user commented, “They were too cute together”.

What we wouldn’t give up to see Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp together? These two shared the love that poets write about.

What are your thoughts on Johnny and Winona’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

