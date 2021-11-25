A while ago, Paul Rudd was named the sex*est man alive by People’s Magazine, and well, who wouldn’t agree with that. The 52-year-old actor has done some incredible work in the West and is very popular across the globe. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Paul danced for Chris Evans aka Captain America when the two met for the first time. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in 2020, Variety released a virtual segment called ‘Actors on Actors’ which consisted of some of the most popular A-list names in the Hollywood industry and discussed all sorts of things for their fans.

The segment paired Paul Rudd with Chris Evans and they both discussed how they reacted to each other when they met for the first time. For the unversed, both Paul and Chris happen to be a part of Marvel and have worked together in quite a few films.

Talking about meeting each other for the first time, Chris Evans said, “Even in the “Avengers” world, it was kind of like welcoming you into the fold, but very quickly. I can’t imagine you not gelling with the group. You’re like sorbet, just a palate cleanser. It’s an always welcome addition.”

Adding to this, Paul Rudd said, “When I was working with you on “Civil War,” for that first scene that we had where we were in the car parked,” the Captain America actor interrupted and added, “That was the first day I met you.”

The Ant-Man actor then said, “Yeah. And there was a real kind of nervousness about Scott Lang, and I just really kind of played into that because that was part of what I was feeling anyway. I’d look around and think, “Whoa, there’s Chris Evans and there’s Sebastian Stan, and wow — and there’s the suits.” Do you remember there was like a little makeshift locker room? We’re all kind of changing into things, and I saw the suits on the racks. It felt like being in a locker room of a Super Bowl-winning football team.”

Chris Evans then revealed a funny anecdote from the day and said, “I don’t know if you remember this. On that day, it was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot — this is so hilarious — a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from “Grease.” “We go together, like rama lama,” whatever that song is. We were just going to go around, take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it all together. The first day I was like, “All right, I’ll start collecting some of this footage.” I have the footage. I was like, “Hi, nice to meet you. You don’t know me, but can I get this?” It was you, Mackie, I think [Jeremy] Renner, Sebastian, and I just said, “Look, everyone, just dance for 30 seconds,” and you did it. You were a great sport. You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video. I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of meeting of you dancing.”

But sadly, Paul Rudd didn’t remember anything from the day and said, “I must’ve blocked it out. I don’t remember it at all.”

