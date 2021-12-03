Clips and pics from BTS’ Los Angeles concert have been all over social media, ever since the 4-day event kicked off early this week. The music concert was full of surprises not just for the ARMY but also for the boys with all the sweet gestures pulled off by the fans. The most memorable one, by far, was the way the ARMY surprised BTS’ Hyung aka Seok-Jin, with happy birthday banners and Moons.

The Bangtan Boys performed a series of songs at their musical event while the highlight remained on Butter and Permission To Dance. On the first day, they were joined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, for their special collaborative performance. On December 2nd, pop star Halsey was also spotted in the VIP box, cheering for the boys with an ARMY bomb in her hand. She also received the loudest cheer from the fans when the big screen flashed her face.

The BTS ARMY has been planning a surprise for Seok-Jin ever since the event was announced a few months back. A ‘Moon Project’ was started by a few of the fans where they encouraged everyone attending the concert to carry moon covers for their ARMY bomb. A few people also handed out special heart placards which were held up in unison, a few minutes before the concert came to an end.

When the moon ocean flashed in front of the boys, they were all equally excited for Jin, wishing him in advance. Jin, on the other hand, was dumbfounded with the sweet gesture, taking a minute to understand what was happening. He ended up relentlessly thanking the fans while flashing the most genuine smile on the stage.

He was struggling to hold back his tears and was heard saying, “So sweet” and “Thank you ARMY, I Love You” . Here’s a look at the iconic moment.

Seokjin eyes look so innocent. I will always treasure this pic of him.Thank you to the people who supported the project🥰#MoonForJinLA #LAHeartsJin pic.twitter.com/4RU8Zd3xbO — HAPPY JIN DAY (@urekrazy) December 3, 2021

OMG THEY SHOWED THE HEARTS ON BIG SCREEN😍😍 Thank you so much everyone for such a beautiful project 😭😭😭#MoonForJinLA #LAHeartsJin pic.twitter.com/J0BaCZlDZd — 🌜 JIN DAY 🔜 🐋 (@JinCrave) December 3, 2021

