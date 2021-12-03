Some people literally bleed for love. Yes, even for celebrities, dating and impressing their romantic interest can be as nerve-wracking as it is for the rest of us. Did you know while attempting to impress his date, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly almost hurt himself.

Advertisement

Wondering how and why? Well, the singer in a recent interview opened up about the incident. Keep reading for the deets!

Advertisement

Yesterday, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly showed how much he loves his beau by wearing a T-shirt with Megan Fox’s face in it. During the interaction, MGK recalled the moment when he accidentally stabbed himself in his attempt to impress the actress.

Narrating the incident, Machine Gun Kelly revealed it happened when he had just started to date Megan Fox. While calling their date “a bad night,” the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer Kelly explained how he got the knife first. He stated that his close pal Travis Barker had gifted him the sharp object engraved with the title of their 2020 album, “Tickets to My Downfall.”

Talking about the incident, MGK said, “You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out.'” While narrating it, he enacted and grimaced about the painful incident. The following morning after Fox left, Kelly decided to get stitches real quick. Watch his interaction here:

Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been madly in love since they started dating in July 2020. The star couple does not hesitate to display their PDA. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2020. A close source to both Kelly and Fox once reported that “They are ready to take this next step in their relationship.” In fact, the source also stated that Kelly “has been telling friends that he is planning to propose.”

The couple’s romance seems intense, and we hope the next grand gesture should not be as painful as this one.

What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship? Tell us in the comments below!

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Having A ‘Very Strange’ Relationship With Robert Pattinson: “Everyone Assumes We’re Kind Of Great Mates”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube