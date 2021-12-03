Tom Hardy once said that he would have sold his mother to buy drugs. The actor has had a dark past with drugs and alcohol addiction and has opened up about the same several times before. As per one report, Hardy even went to rehab after he woke up in his own blood and vomit. Even though the actor has been clean for years now, he has revealed that the journey wasn’t easy.

Recently, the first look of Hardy’s famous period crime drama, Peaky Blinders Season 6, was unveiled. The actor is back with his iconic role of Alfie Solomons. On top of that, the actor’s name has also been making the rounds as the frontrunner in the list of who can be the next James Bond.

Tom Hardy knows how to keep himself busy and while his past is his past, there is something that he said, which may come to his fans as a shock. Back in 2015, the Venom actor opened up about his addictions and said that he is “f—king lucky to be here” after his battle with drugs nearly claimed his life. He also stated that it got so bad at one point that he would have done anything to procure drugs.

While talking to Yahoo! New Zealand, the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ star said, “I would have sold my mother for a rock of crack.” “I was a shameful suburban statistic. I was told very clearly, ‘You go down that road, Tom, you won’t come back. That’s it. All you need to know.’ That message stayed with me clearly for the rest of my days. I am f–king lucky to be here,” Tom Hardy added.

The actor further spoke about his reputation as Hollywood’s hard man. “People didn’t sit up and take any notice of me until I started putting on weight, kicking people, and being aggressive. The trouble with Hollywood is that they want you to be something, then they think you’re who they wanted you to be. I’m not a fighter. I’m a petite little bourgeois boy from London,” he said,

Tom Hardy recently appeared in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the second instalment of the film series based on the Marvel character. He is also set to appear as Eddie Brock in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Tom Holland.

