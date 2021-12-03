Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that he hasn’t read the entire script of Spider-Man: No Way Home, for which he is reprising his role as Doctor Strange and will be heavily featured in it. Starring Tom Holland as the Spidey superhero, it will be the actor’s third standalone film and the fourth movie in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recently, Marvel and Sony have confirmed that No Way Home won’t be the last movie of the film series. The longtime Spider-Man producer, Amy Pascal, shared the news around Holland being part of the next trilogy. Good news for the fans of the superhero!

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a huge hype around it, and the moviegoers are excited about its release, especially since there have been several leaked spoilers making the rounds. However, unlike the fans, Benedict Cumberbatch has decided to keep himself away from the details of the film as he reveals not even reading the entire script of the Tom Holland movie.

While speaking to the USA Today about his new film ‘The Power of the Dog’, Benedict Cumberbatch let it slip that he hadn’t read the entire script of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Considering Marvel’s usual ways of preventing spoilers from leaking, they likely didn’t provide him with the true full script. However, the actor made his choice not to read it entirely so that he could enjoy the film when he gets to see it in its completed form.

“You know it’s a dead-end [to ask for spoilers], but I can tell you this: It’s a riotous film. I don’t want to give anything away – and I haven’t actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride,” Cumberbatch said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit the theatres on 16th December. Other than Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, J.K. Simmons, and many more actors are a part of the movie.

