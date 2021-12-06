Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated film of the year 2021. Marvel is leaving no stones unturned to make it special for all the fans and the film releases before Christmas this year. On Sunday, a song from the upcoming MCU flick got leaked which almost confirmed the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Fans on Twitter are pretty convinced that the two actors are making a comeback in MCU with Holland’s upcoming film.

Marvel has been trying its level best to prevent any leaks from the upcoming Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the fans have a different plan and have been trying to get as many updates as possible.

The leaked song from Spider-Man: No Way Home has convinced fans that it features both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. A fan on Twitter wrote, “Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland’s theme remastered in track 19 on the #SpiderManNoWayHome official soundtrack leaked. #SpiderMan.” Another fan wrote, “Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire’s Soundtracks can be heard in the leaked NWH Soundtrack 19 – Unite.”

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's theme remastered in track 19 on the #SpiderManNoWayHome official soundtrack leaked. #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/9i706GB7N9 — P ɑ ɾ k ҽ ɾ #DontDelayNoWayHomePH (@jmqnailga) December 5, 2021

As soon as the video went viral, more Marvel fans started reacting to the leaked song. And reacting to the song, a user commented, “#SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome Official soundtrack that confirms Andrew and Tobey in the movie. I gotta say, this is by far the best leak yet. I don’t need it anymore. I literally cried man, this is my childhood back.” Another user wrote, “OK let’s be real there has been no movie that has been spoiled, leaked or talked about as much as #SpiderManNoWayHome. I mean unedited trailers, leaked pictures, the freaking soundtrack was damn leaked today #NoWayHome #SpiderMan #SpiderVerse.”

For the unversed, the leaked song from Spider-Man: No Way Home is the theme song from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films in the past.

What are your thoughts on the song leak? Do y’all think Tobey and Andrew will make an appearance in the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer? Tell us in the comments below.

