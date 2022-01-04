Ben Affleck once shared his experience of buying cond*ms before he became famous for his acting. The Hollywood hunk had a glorious year last year. He rekindled with his old love Jennifer Lopez and the two of them didn’t stop making the headlines. Moreover, the actor also kept himself busy by appearing in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and George Clooney’s The Tender Bar.

The Justice League actor has also made it to the list of nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes. The actor has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance in George Clooney’s directorial.

While talking about the actor, back in 2011, Ben Affleck made the news over his hilarious story of buying a pack of cond*ms when he was eighteen years old. As reported by RadarOnline, Ben’s first experience was noted in a s*x book titled, Risky Times: How to be AIDS Smart and Stay Healthy.

“I was so scared,” said Ben Affleck in the book as he shared his embarrassing experience of buying a cond*m. “I wondered: ‘Are they going to call my mom? I went into the store, walked up to the shelf, and grabbed the box. I didn’t stand there looking too long. There were two registers. A man was at one, a woman at another,” Affleck added.

The Batman Vs Superman actor continued, “Of course, the woman’s register came up first. I felt so self-conscious and idiotic, but it was all over in a second. I put them down, and she looked at me with this stoic face and rang them up and put them in a bag, and I ran out of that store really fast!”

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck’s The Last Duel, also starring Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver, has made it to the Oscars shortlist and is nominated under the category of Original Score. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

