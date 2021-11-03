If there is a filmmaker who can make the world go gaga over him just with the announcement of his new project, it has to be the maverick storyteller Christopher Nolan. After impressing the world with Tenet, the filmmaker has announced his next by with a massive budget period saga ‘Oppenheimer’. Cillian Murphy is embodying the titular, while Emily Blunt becomes his wife Katherine. But if the little birdies are to be believed, we might have Iron man aka Robert Downey Jr and one more Marvel star on board.

Advertisement

For the unversed, partnering with Universal, Christopher Nolan is making Oppenheimer, based on the life of the man known as the father of the atomic bomb. The movie will be an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Advertisement

Christopher Nolan has pitched a $100 Million budget to make his magnum opus period drama. Now according to the latest update, Nolan is trying to make the box office hold and standard of casting higher as he has got on board Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As reported by the Deadline, Christopher Nolan is making Oppenheimer a massive ensemble saga. There is no confirmation from either side about the new casting entries. But if this happens to be true, this will be the first time he joins hands with Robert Downey Jr. Matt Damon has worked with the maverick filmmaker in the past on Interstellar.

Oppenheimer has fast become one of the most anticipated movies even before going on floors. As of now, it is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21, 2023. What do you feel about the new entry to the Christopher Nolan saga? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner & Danielle Jonas Have A Reunion For Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube